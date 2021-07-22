8 reasons to consider a job in the supply chain

Stuart Gilby, food innovation and sustainability expert at PA Consulting discusses the impact COVID-19 has had on sustainable supply chains. As the pandemic begins to subside and a new sense of reality becomes normal, the food industry must take the opportunity given by COVID-19 to do a stock take. It is critical that the supply chain is being investigated, evaluated and re-invented with sustainability as its core, driving the change consumers are demanding and delivering real impact for our environment. The development of sustainable global food systems has historically been held back by the perception of rigid, immoveable operations and lack of profitability, for example, manufacturers refusing to reduce food air miles, due to potential costs of new packaging machinery required onsite.