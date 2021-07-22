B. Basch Exhibit Goes Up at Sōmi Gallery

SŌMI Gallery will host an opening in its Third Room – a pop-up gallery space featuring special exhibits – for its first guest artist July 23, 5-7 pm. B. Basch is well known to Door County art enthusiasts. Largely influenced by constructivism, abstract expressionism and POP, he often uses found materials as an underpinning and catalyst. For this show, he selected paintings from a variety of periods that are, for the most part, nonrepresentational works.