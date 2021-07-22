Cancel
Door County, WI

B. Basch Exhibit Goes Up at Sōmi Gallery

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSŌMI Gallery will host an opening in its Third Room – a pop-up gallery space featuring special exhibits – for its first guest artist July 23, 5-7 pm. B. Basch is well known to Door County art enthusiasts. Largely influenced by constructivism, abstract expressionism and POP, he often uses found materials as an underpinning and catalyst. For this show, he selected paintings from a variety of periods that are, for the most part, nonrepresentational works.

