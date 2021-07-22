AG Kaul Announces $26 Billion Proposed Plan with Opioid Distributors/Manufacturer; Wisconsin Could Receive More Than $400 Million

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a historic $26 billion proposed agreement that will help bring desperately needed relief to people across the country who are struggling with opioid addiction. The agreement includes Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. The proposed agreement also requires significant industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis from ever happening again. The proposed agreement would resolve investigations and litigation over the companies’ roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic. Depending on the number of states and local governments that are part of the agreement, Wisconsin stands to receive at least an estimated $400 million.