"Hold on tight" infrastructure deal near

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Congress may be getting close to a $579 billion infrastructure deal that could greatly improve Illinois roads and bridges. “I think it’s got a good chance of being a reality next week,” U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “Hold on tight. Because it’s going to help us a lot. This is money that’s going to go into things that we desperately need. Repairing highways. Money spent as well on bridges. Believe me we want to make sure our bridges all around this country are safe.”