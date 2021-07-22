Complaints are pushing North Myrtle Beach leaders to address music along Main Street

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Music has once again become a hot topic on the streets of North Myrtle Beach. It's not unusual to take a stroll down Main Street in North Myrtle Beach in the spring and summer and hear music pulsing from local bars or clubs. The 'Shag Capital', as many locals know it to be, is a hub for music meant to dance to. However, city leaders said complaints about loud, vulgar music have become more prevalent.