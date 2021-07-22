Cancel
Video Games

Pokémon Unite Impressions: Nintendo’s MOBA Is Better Than You Think

By Alex Van Aken
Game Informer Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know. You read the headline and came here to lambast me for my mediocre taste in video games. I get it, you're skeptical. Even a few of my coworkers gave me weird looks when I told them I was eagerly awaiting Pokémon Unite, Nintendo's new free-to-play MOBA that was released yesterday on the Nintendo Switch. The truth is, I can't put this damn game down. It's a genuinely fun MOBA with a pocket monster twist, and it's probably better than you think.

