Pokémon Unite Impressions: Nintendo’s MOBA Is Better Than You Think

Having a customizable character in any game helps you feel closer to that character. As they grow and advance in the game, you can further imprint yourself on them. In Pokémon Unite, there might not be much in the way of seeing your trainer when in a match, but they are pretty customizable. From head to toe, you can unlock and equip a variety of different hats, shirts, pants, etc. to make your character feel more personalized to you. However, if you were to choose so, can you change your gender in Pokémon Unite?