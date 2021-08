(Orlando, FL) -- Florida Senator Rick Scott says the Biden administration is missing a golden opportunity to finally bring about change in Cuba. Scott says the Biden administration needs to find a way to get internet access restored to the Cuban people while focusing world attention on the human rights violations on the island. He says once the old Castro regime is gone, corrupt leaders in Venezuela and Nicaragua will also fall. Scott believes the Biden administration needs to take advantage of the situation in Cuba so democracy can spread in this hemisphere.