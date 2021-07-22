Munich Studio Revamps for Dolby Atmos Music

"You had the sun, the sea, nature, and music." Dogwoof has unveiled the UK trailer for another fascinating music history documentary called Under the Volcano, which probably isn't what you're expecting from that title. This premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival, and arrives on Blu-ray in the UK this month - though there's still no US release date set yet. On a remote Caribbean island, in the shadow of a volcano, the world's biggest recording artists made music and myth that defined an era. The film is about a studio called AIR Studios Montserrat, built on a tiny island called Montserrat located in the Caribbean near Barbuda. "Built by Beatles' producer Sir George Martin, AIR Studios Montserrat was the birthplace of mega-hits such as Money for Nothing and Every Breath You Take… The studio formed the backdrop to monumental events including the break-up of The Police, reunion of The Rolling Stones, and reinvigoration of Paul McCartney after the tragic murder of John Lennon." It looks like such a beautiful place to make music! Check this out.