Munich Studio Revamps for Dolby Atmos Music

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunich, Germany (July 21, 2021)—German media production company msm Studio Group has removed the cinema screen and movie theater seating in its main studio, which is outfitted with a PMC speaker system, in order to better to focus on Dolby Atmos Music mixing. The main studio houses PMC IB2S three-way...

