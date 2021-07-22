Peek Inside Billionaire Paul Allen’s Home Studio
It’s always fun to daydream about what you’d put in your home studio if money was no object, whether it’s audio gear, priceless instruments, a well-stocked, adjacent watering hole or something else. As the ludicrous accoutrements pile up, the old Barenaked Ladies song, “If I Had A Million Dollars,” might come to mind, but add a couple of zeros to that and you tip-toe into the lifestyle of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, whose hilltop Beverly Hills mansion is now on the market for $55.5 million, complete with Neptune Valley—his private, 9,163-square-foot home studio.www.mixonline.com
Comments / 0