How the Rampage LMG buffs Fuse and Rampart in Apex Legends

By Asen Aleksandrov
gamepur.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Legends Season 10, Emergence, is introducing not just a cool new Legend in Seer, but also a new weapon: the Rampage LMG. This piece of heavy hardware packs a lot of firepower, and we do mean firepower. As many in the Apex Legends community noticed in the season showcase trailer, the Rampage LMG can use Thermite grenades as ammo, gaining some extra punch in the process. The addition of the Rampage LMG to the Apex Legends arsenal acts as a passive buff to Fuse and Rampart, two of the least used Legends in the current meta.

www.gamepur.com

