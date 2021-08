Every year, U.S. News & World Report evaluates hospitals nationwide according to criteria including specialties, procedures and conditions. As well as the publication’s national list, it also rates and ranks hospitals by state. In the 2021 evaluations, two hospitals tied as New Jersey’s best: For Morristown Medical Center it was its fourth year in a row to rank as No. 1, this time tied with Hackensack University Medical Center. The Morristown facility was nationally ranked in three adult specialties, and high-performing in four adult specialties and 16 procedures/conditions. The Hackensack hospital was nationally ranked in three adult specialties and one children’s specialty, and high-performing in five adult specialties and 14 procedures/conditions.