NBA

LA Clippers in Top Three Wins for Last Three Seasons Combined

By Farbod Esnaashari
 11 days ago
The LA Clippers were two games away from going to the NBA Finals without Kawhi Leonard this season, but they've been a successful team the last three seasons.

According to The Association on FOX, the Clippers have the third most wins out of any organization in the last three seasons combined.

The records are as follows:

1) Milwaukee Bucks: 192 wins

2) Denver Nuggets: 167 wins

3) LA Clippers: 163 wins

4) Toronto Raptors: 161 wins

5) Philadelphia 76ers: 157 wins

Out of those top five teams, two of them have won an NBA Championship in the last three years. If that says anything, it may say that these teams are on the right track. None of these five teams will be favorited over the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets, but they're going to be in contention every year (except for the Raptors). With some right luck going their way, there's always going to be a chance for one of these teams. Unfortunately for both the Clippers and Nuggets, it seems like luck won't be on their side because of ACL injuries.

Regardless, one would have to believe it's only a matter of time for one of the Clippers, Nuggets, and Sixers to have a legitimate shot at winning a championship. These teams have made a lot of right steps in the right direction, and it's just a matter of the right mindset and health.

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Serge Ibaka exercises player option to remain with LA Clippers

Veteran big man Serge Ibaka has chosen to exercise his player option for the 2021-22 season. The LA Clippers have an important offseason ahead after they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Clippers have received some insurance from a player who exercised their player option. And no, it is not Kawhi Leonard.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Should the LA Clippers Pursue Andre Iguodala?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the Miami Heat have declined their team option on forward Andre Iguodala, making him an unrestricted free agent just hours before NBA free agency is set to begin. Meanwhile, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes has reported that, while the LA Clippers are aiming to re-sign...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Report: Nicolas Batum Re-Signs with LA Clippers

Free agent forward Nicolas Batum will sign a two-year deal to remain with the LA Clippers, Shams Charania of the Athletic reports. No exact figure has been reported as of yet, but the second year of the contract will be a player option, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. What’s more,...
NBAthv11.com

NBA free agency tracker: Chris Paul 4-year, up to $120 million deal with Suns; Kyle Lowry to Miami

NEW YORK — Just days after the 2021 NBA Draft, the shortened offseason is picking the energy right back up on Monday with the start of NBA free agency. On Monday at 6 p.m. EST, teams can begin officially negotiating with free agent players. While those deals cannot become official until Friday, Aug. 6 at 12:01 p.m. EST, you'll start to hear reports and announcements of deals in place beginning Monday.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Milwaukee Bucks players who won’t be back next season

Despite being crowned NBA champions and their contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks this season, these three players won’t be back next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did it the hard way — no superteam, but building a championship team around one star player in the Greek Freak. The perseverance paid off, as they won the NBA championship for the 2020-21 season. Although they’ll be celebrating for the coming weeks, decisions must be made about the team’s roster next season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield, Russell Westbrook, And DeMar DeRozan Amongst The Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of work to do going into the new NBA season. Last season's defending NBA Champions got eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. A big part of why the Lakers fell was because of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis through the course of the season and the post-season. Clearly, there was no third option to handle the load when the Lakers' dynamic duo were unavailable. And that is what the Lakers will be trying to change this off-season.

