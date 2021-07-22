Cancel
All increased spawns, event raids, and new shiny Pokémon during Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time in Pokémon Go

By Zack Palm
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first wave of Ultra Unlock rewards has arrived in Pokémon Go following the official wrap-up in Pokémon Go Fest 2021. The Ultra Unlock reward events are given to all players, but they were unlocked by those who participated in Pokémon Go Fest 2021 and helped clear all of the Global Challenges that were happening during the two-day weekend. These are all of the increased Pokémon spawns, event raids, and bonuses happening during Ultra unlock Part 1: Time in Pokémon Go for all players.

