Rainbow Six Extraction is finally going to be released early next year. The Rainbow Six Siege spin-off first made it to waves when it was mentioned at E3 2019. Ubisoft has kept mum about the game for quite some time, and after two full years of silence, it was re-showcased at Ubisoft’s Forward event at E3 2021. Rainbow Six Extraction will pay homage to Siege fans with its returning gunplay, operators, gadgets, and destruction, in addition to even more alien zombies called parasites.