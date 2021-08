Big Red Machine, the duo of the National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, have shared the opening track “Phoenix” from the upcoming collaboration-heavy LP How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? The latest single features singer Anaïs Mitchell and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, who co-wrote and co-produced the song. Named after the Arizona city, “Phoenix” marks the first collaboration between Pecknold and Big Red Machine. “’Phoenix’ was one of the last songs we wrote for this record,” Dessner said in a statement. “I was thinking about the Band and the Grateful Dead … maybe imagining this Big Red Machine...