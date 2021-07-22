Hormel Foods gives L&L Hawaii exclusive rights to SPAM Musubi term

While the New York City dining scene has seen plenty of hardships since the pandemic began, both outdoor and indoor dining have returned in full force. In fact, it almost feels as if there are too many incredible restaurants to choose from on any given evening. Many of our favorite spots are back after closures, while some stuck it out through the entire pandemic with takeout and to-go beverages. We're also excited about the variety of new dining concepts opening all over the city, from natural wine bars to environmentally friendly sushi spots.