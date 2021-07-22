Cancel
Hawaii State

Hormel Foods gives L&L Hawaii exclusive rights to SPAM Musubi term

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL&L Hawaii National SPAM® Musubi Day is fast approaching, and to celebrate, Hormel Foods has given L&L Hawaii exclusive rights to use the term SPAM Musubi. To celebrate the iconic dish, L&L plans to giveaway 100,000 free SPAM musubis, special events, and social media giveaways with new exclusive limited-run L&L merchandise and special prize packs. For those who live on the continent, there's also a chance to win a free trip to Hawaii.

