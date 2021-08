90 Day Fiance star, Nicole Nafziger confirms her shocking relationship status with Azan Tefou. Fans often wonder how things are going with the couple since they have yet to marry. It also doesn’t seem like they were heading down the aisle anytime soon, since Azan still lives in Morroco. Not only that, but many cheating allegations arise against Azan. So, keep reading to find out what Nicole has to say about the status of their relationship.