New 'Dune' trailer is guaranteed to send tingles down your spine

By Scott Snowden
Space.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eight long months ago, we got out first glimpse of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" and now we have a second, more longer look ... and it looks every bit like the epic space opera we've been hoping for. It begins very much from the perspective of Chani, played by Zendaya. "My...

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

