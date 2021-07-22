New 'Dune' trailer is guaranteed to send tingles down your spine

WarnerMedia and Legendary Pictures have released the second full trailer for Dune, or rather Dune: Part One, offering even more of a look at the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic novel. Up until recently the title for the film was seemingly just going to be "Dune," despite reports that the movie only adapted the first half of the sci-fi epic, but news out of the first IMAX previews earlier this week confirmed the full title. Director Denis Villeneuve has assembled an intimidating ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Watch the full trailer above!
