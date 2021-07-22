New 'Dune' trailer is guaranteed to send tingles down your spine

This has been a special week for Denis Villeneuve's Dune. A special preview event hosted in IMAX theaters around the country have allowed fans to have an early glimpse at the blockbuster – including the first 10 minutes of the movie, a full sequence from the first act, and an interview with composer Hans Zimmer about the score – and today being the 22nd of July means that we are now exactly three months away from the film's release. It should go without saying that our anticipation for the movie is going into overload, and if we're being honest the brand new trailer featured above really isn't helping, as it only further makes us think that this is going to be the greatest cinematic event of 2021.