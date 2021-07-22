ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GrowGeneration Stock Slightly Down After Announcing Acquisition Of Mendocino Greenhouse And Garden Supply

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
 2021-07-22

Cover picture for the articleHydroponics Innovator GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) disclosed Thursday that it is acquiring Mendocino Greenhouse and Garden Supply. The move follows the company's recent acquisition of a hydroponic supply center and the cultivation design innovator, The Harvest Company. The Denver-based company opted to purchase a Northern California-based hydroponic garden center located...

