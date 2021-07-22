Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Tragedy of Macbeth , Starring Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand, to Open New York Film Festival

Broadway.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenzel Washington & Frances McDormand in "Tragedy of Macbeth" (Photo courtesy of New York Film Festival) After being on hiatus due to COVID-19, the starry new screen adaptation of Macbeth will have its world premiere this fall. Variety reports that Joel Coen's film based on Shakespeare's play will open the 59th New York Film Festival. The Tragedy of Macbeth will screen at Alice Tully Hall on September 24. The film will be released by Apple and A24 this fall.

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Tully, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fassbender
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Jeanette Nolan
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Justin Kurzel
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Corey Hawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy