Tragedy of Macbeth , Starring Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand, to Open New York Film Festival

Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand in "Tragedy of Macbeth" (Photo courtesy of New York Film Festival) After being on hiatus due to COVID-19, the starry new screen adaptation of Macbeth will have its world premiere this fall. Variety reports that Joel Coen's film based on Shakespeare's play will open the 59th New York Film Festival. The Tragedy of Macbeth will screen at Alice Tully Hall on September 24. The film will be released by Apple and A24 this fall.