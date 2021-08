DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two escaped prisoners are back in custody after jumping out of a moving van in the area of Skillman and LBJ on August 3. The pair were part of a group of six on their way from the Garland Jail to Dallas County. Police said they somehow opened the doors of the van and jumped out. But it didn’t take officers long to find them. Police didn’t say what, if any additional charges the men face.