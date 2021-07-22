Cancel
Dead Space reboot confirmed with a haunting teaser trailer

By EGM
egmnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts closed out its EA Play Live event with the reveal of a heavily rumored project: A Motive Studios–led remake of the original Dead Space. While we didn’t get much info beyond a suitably creepy teaser trailer, a follow-up press release confirmed that the game is being “rebuilt from the ground up” in the Frostbite engine. Certainly the new graphics on display in the teaser are lightyears ahead of how the original looked back in 2008.

egmnow.com

