First Poster for Jordan Peele’s NOPE Revealed!
If you loved Get Out and Us, you’ll be thrilled to know that Jordan Peele revealed the title of his next movie: NOPE. (That’s the title). Written and directed by Peele, the film stars Daniel Kaluuya (the titular character of Peele’s Get Out), Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, and Brandon Perera. Not much is known about the film’s plot, but a first poster gives us a glimpse of the film’s quasi-Twilight Zone possibilities. You can look at it below:www.cgmagonline.com
Comments / 0