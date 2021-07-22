First Poster for Jordan Peele’s NOPE Revealed!

Today we learned the title of Jordan Peele‘s new movie: Nope. And that’s…pretty much all we learned, really! Like most of Peele’s movies, Nope is currently shrouded in secrecy, and will probably stay that way all the way up until release. But there is one new bit of info that’s worth highlighting. Michael Wincott, a great character actor who I honestly thought had retired, is appearing in the film. Wincott was all over the place in the ’90s, popping up in The Doors, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Crow, and more. He has a great screen presence and an even better voice. Welcome back, Michael Wincott!