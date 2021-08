Ll people are different. That being said, we are vastly more the same. Some of us are tall, some are short. Some are obese and some are skinny. Some are wealthy and some are poor. Some are old and some are in the womb. Some are gay and some are straight. Some are strong and others weak. Some are college educated and some are not. Some are brilliant and some are cognitively impaired. Some people have dark skin and some have light skin, and on and on infinitum. Yet we are all more the same than different.