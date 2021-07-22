Cancel
Oregon State

Auditors: Oregon forest institute disclosure policies undermines public good

By Tim Gruver
Argus Observer Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Oregon Forest Resource Institute is failing to inform the public about its work with the timber industry, putting it at odds with its mission, state auditors reported. The OFRI, created in 1991, is a small state agency funded by taxes levied on the timber industry...

