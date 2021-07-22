Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Damon Wayans Jr. to Host Peacock’s ‘Frogger’ Game Show

By Paige Strout, TV Insider
deltanews.tv
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamers get excited! Peacock’s new competition show Frogger, based on the popular 80’s video game of the same name, has found its host in actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr., with Kyle Brandt set to co-host. The 13 hour-long episode series will bring the classic game to life like never...

www.deltanews.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Wayans Jr.
Person
Gina Rodriguez
Person
Kyle Brandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Television Series#Host Peacock#The Orange Faced Bear#Nfl Network#The Jim Rome Show#Cbs Sports Network#Eureka Productions#Culvenor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
NFL
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

There's a Shocking Reason NBC Canceled 'Good Girls' Ahead of Season 5

Good Girls fans, this is a goodbye no one saw coming. Ahead of the season 4 finale, TVLine reported that NBC is not renewing the dramedy for a fifth season. In other words, this week’s episode of Good Girls is the series finale. After news broke last month that the show was canceled, fans went off on Twitter.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

NBC TV Shows: 2020-21 Viewer Votes – canceled + renewed TV shows

Every year, the NBC television network airs new and continuing TV series. Many are cancelled and many are renewed by the season’s end. Although everyone understands that Nielsen ratings usually play a big role in TV cancellations and renewals, most fans do not get to participate in that system. So, we are offering you the chance to rate NBC TV shows here, instead.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Part of Not-So-Great Game Show First

The anticipation is a long time coming for Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton and he's already bored witness to a milestone. For the first time in the game show's near 60-year history, a contestant had the lowest score dropping below – $7000. The Star Trek: The Next Generation actor and Reading Rainbow host made his debut on the July 26 episode. Patrick Pearce, a product specialist from Fountain Valley, California, ended his night with -$7,400 breaking the previous record by another contestant Stephanie Hull in March 2015 with a score of -$6,800.
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

Why is Peacock's Olympics coverage such a confusing mess?

Peacock subscribers have been complaining online about the NBC Universal streaming service usability during the Tokyo Games. "Not only does it fail to live up to its promise, but lots of people are also confused when they’re supposed to try to tune in on Peacock as opposed to NBC’s other myriad platforms," says Jake Dean, adding: "Now that the Olympics have rolled around, NBC is back to touting Peacock. In particular, it has used both advertising and social media to emphasize the idea that you can watch some events live on the app. But saying you can use Peacock to watch live Olympics coverage is a bit of a stretch, even setting aside the time zone challenges. Peacock itself is a bit confusing: There’s a website as well as a smart TV app, and both offer a combination of on-demand content (where you can select which events/shows you want to watch) and live channels. Think Netflix for NBC, mixed with some actually live content. However, most of the Peacock coverage for Tokyo is pre-recorded episodes of replays and highlights with commentary from Snoop Dogg and a live (at least the first time) daily highlights show from the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen. Eisen’s Tokyo Gold recap show takes up eight hours of daily coverage, with seven of those hours being replays of the first one...And the actual live coverage of events? It’s pretty limited. An NBC Sports article outlines the schedule for Peacock streaming (mostly gymnastics and track prelims), but pretty much only early morning content. The primetime schedule for Peacock Olympics coverage is said to be determined, but each night I have found nothing available live when I go to check. (To be fair, part of this is due to time differences, but some other NBC channels are still showing coverage at this time.) Peacock will broadcast the team gymnastic finals for both men and women for free, but to watch any of the men’s basketball coverage you must upgrade to Peacock Premium—which costs $4.99 a month (unless, again, you already have Xfinity internet or a cable subscription). It’s another $5 to get rid of ads. But that’s the point of all of this: NBC doesn’t want you to enjoy a ton of free streaming. It wants to entice you to purchase a subscription. Executives have been prepping for more than a year to boost subscriptions through this one marquee event—following the strategy of exclusive-content driven subscription models that have typified the launches of platforms like HBO Max and Disney+. Honestly, it has worked: Peacock posted its best Saturday ratings ever."
TV Seriesthegeorgeanne.com

TV Shows Making a Comeback This Summer

This summer we’ve seen the return of popular shows like Rick and Morty, The Chi and Good Girls. It can be hard to keep up with all your favorite shows – especially in the midst of summer plans. Here’s a little guide for more shows to look out for this...
Popculture

Disney+ Reveals First Look at Reboot of Classic ABC Show

There's a new teenage doctor in the house, and she's coming to Disney+ before the end of the year. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., a reboot of the classic Neil Patrick Harris series Doogie Howser, M.D., introduces Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha, a 16-year-old wunderkind doctor in Hawaii played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee. Disney+ shared the first photos from the show with Entertainment Weekly on Monday, ahead of its premiere later this year.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘The Chi’ Renewed for Season 5 at Showtime

“The Chi” has been renewed for Season 5 at Showtime. News of the renewal comes just after the series aired its Season 4 finale. Per Showtime, the series is averaging 4.2 million viewers per episode this season. Season 4 spotlights the benefits and challenges of community policing on the South Side after Jake (Michael V. Epps) has a fateful run-in with a group of officers. Newlyweds Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (guest star Hannaha Hall) deal with the repercussions from his affair with Dom (guest star La La Anthony) by exploring open marriage. Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) grapple with her pregnancy, while Jada...
NFLDeadline

Ahmad Rashad To Host ‘Tug Of Words’ For Game Show Network

EXCLUSIVE: Game Show Network has buzzed with its newest series. Ahmad Rashad is set to host Tug of Words, a wordplay game show from the producing team behind Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, that’s set to launch in the fall. Here’s how we play our game: Two teams compete...
NFLAwful Announcing

Rich Eisen’s “Tokyo Gold” Peacock coverage has led to his wife Suzy Shuster guest-hosting “The Rich Eisen Show” on the same network

There are quite a few married couples in the sports broadcasting world, but it is interesting to see a couple both broadcasting for the same network at the same time. That’s what’s currently happening with Rich Eisen and his wife, sportscaster and producer Suzy Shuster. Eisen is currently hosting the Tokyo Gold Olympics show on NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock (part of Peacock’s wider Olympic coverage), and that’s led to Shuster serving as one of the guest hosts filling in for him on The Rich Eisen Show (which airs each weekday on NBCSN, Peacock and radio affiliates). Here’s one of her interviews, with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero Monday on the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers discussions:
TV Showsdeltanews.tv

Ask Matt: ‘Jeopardy!’s Latest Champ

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 2

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, August 2 finds the top spot claimed by the soapy teen drama Outer Banks, which just dropped its second season, and the No. 2 spot belonging to The CW's All American. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by the action movie The Losers, the rom-com Resort to Love, and the new three-part Love Is Blind reunion, After the Altar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy