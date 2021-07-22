Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Damon Wayans Jr. to Host Peacock’s ‘Frogger’ Game Show

By Paige Strout, TV Insider
Daily Iberian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamers get excited! Peacock’s new competition show Frogger, based on the popular 80’s video game of the same name, has found its host in actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr., with Kyle Brandt set to co-host. The 13 hour-long episode series will bring the classic game to life like never...

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Wayans Jr.
Person
Gina Rodriguez
Person
Kyle Brandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Television Series#Host Peacock#The Orange Faced Bear#Nfl Network#The Jim Rome Show#Cbs Sports Network#Eureka Productions#Culvenor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
NFL
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
TV SeriesPopculture

This ABC Show Was So Bad It Was Canceled During Its First Episode

Even bad television shows usually get to air a few episodes before network executives put them out of their misery and cancel them. However, on one night in February 1969, Turn-On joined television infamy by being canceled during its first episode. One ABC affiliate in Ohio even famously refused to go back to the show after its first commercial break and West Coast stations refused to air it at all.
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

There's a Shocking Reason NBC Canceled 'Good Girls' Ahead of Season 5

Good Girls fans, this is a goodbye no one saw coming. Ahead of the season 4 finale, TVLine reported that NBC is not renewing the dramedy for a fifth season. In other words, this week’s episode of Good Girls is the series finale. After news broke last month that the show was canceled, fans went off on Twitter.
TV & VideosComicBook

Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Loves Fan Game Show Meme

Jeopardy! fans decided to have some fun with LeVar Burton this week on Twitter. The Star Trek actor was delighted by some quick-witted word substitution. @Meggfaced took a quick white rectangle and made Jeopardy into Jeordy in a meme. Her reaction caught the eye of Burton who said he would allow the substitution. (The star played Geordi La Forge on the hit television series, for those who didn’t know.) All of this year has been one big love affair between fans of the game show and the prospective host. Alex Trek’s tragic passing last year, a lot of people wondered who would replace a national institution. Well, there have been a lot of different guest stints. Aaron Rodgers, Samantha Guthrie, and Joe Buck are also in the mix. But, the Internet has made it clear that their preference is Burton. He’s very thankful to the fans for signing petitions and throwing their weight behind him.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 2

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, August 2 finds the top spot claimed by the soapy teen drama Outer Banks, which just dropped its second season, and the No. 2 spot belonging to The CW's All American. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by the action movie The Losers, the rom-com Resort to Love, and the new three-part Love Is Blind reunion, After the Altar.
Popculture

Disney+ Reveals First Look at Reboot of Classic ABC Show

There's a new teenage doctor in the house, and she's coming to Disney+ before the end of the year. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., a reboot of the classic Neil Patrick Harris series Doogie Howser, M.D., introduces Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha, a 16-year-old wunderkind doctor in Hawaii played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee. Disney+ shared the first photos from the show with Entertainment Weekly on Monday, ahead of its premiere later this year.
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

Why is Peacock's Olympics coverage such a confusing mess?

Peacock subscribers have been complaining online about the NBC Universal streaming service usability during the Tokyo Games. "Not only does it fail to live up to its promise, but lots of people are also confused when they’re supposed to try to tune in on Peacock as opposed to NBC’s other myriad platforms," says Jake Dean, adding: "Now that the Olympics have rolled around, NBC is back to touting Peacock. In particular, it has used both advertising and social media to emphasize the idea that you can watch some events live on the app. But saying you can use Peacock to watch live Olympics coverage is a bit of a stretch, even setting aside the time zone challenges. Peacock itself is a bit confusing: There’s a website as well as a smart TV app, and both offer a combination of on-demand content (where you can select which events/shows you want to watch) and live channels. Think Netflix for NBC, mixed with some actually live content. However, most of the Peacock coverage for Tokyo is pre-recorded episodes of replays and highlights with commentary from Snoop Dogg and a live (at least the first time) daily highlights show from the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen. Eisen’s Tokyo Gold recap show takes up eight hours of daily coverage, with seven of those hours being replays of the first one...And the actual live coverage of events? It’s pretty limited. An NBC Sports article outlines the schedule for Peacock streaming (mostly gymnastics and track prelims), but pretty much only early morning content. The primetime schedule for Peacock Olympics coverage is said to be determined, but each night I have found nothing available live when I go to check. (To be fair, part of this is due to time differences, but some other NBC channels are still showing coverage at this time.) Peacock will broadcast the team gymnastic finals for both men and women for free, but to watch any of the men’s basketball coverage you must upgrade to Peacock Premium—which costs $4.99 a month (unless, again, you already have Xfinity internet or a cable subscription). It’s another $5 to get rid of ads. But that’s the point of all of this: NBC doesn’t want you to enjoy a ton of free streaming. It wants to entice you to purchase a subscription. Executives have been prepping for more than a year to boost subscriptions through this one marquee event—following the strategy of exclusive-content driven subscription models that have typified the launches of platforms like HBO Max and Disney+. Honestly, it has worked: Peacock posted its best Saturday ratings ever."
TV Seriesthegeorgeanne.com

TV Shows Making a Comeback This Summer

This summer we’ve seen the return of popular shows like Rick and Morty, The Chi and Good Girls. It can be hard to keep up with all your favorite shows – especially in the midst of summer plans. Here’s a little guide for more shows to look out for this...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

NBC TV Shows: 2020-21 Viewer Votes – canceled + renewed TV shows

Every year, the NBC television network airs new and continuing TV series. Many are cancelled and many are renewed by the season’s end. Although everyone understands that Nielsen ratings usually play a big role in TV cancellations and renewals, most fans do not get to participate in that system. So, we are offering you the chance to rate NBC TV shows here, instead.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘The Chi’ Renewed For Season 5 By Showtime

Showtime has renewed hit drama series The Chi for a fifth season. The premium cabler announced the news just hours after Sunday night’s Season 4 finale. The renewal comes amid strong ratings for the series, which is averaging 4.2 million weekly viewers and is on pace to become the most-streamed Showtime series ever, according to the network. Season 5 is slated to premiere in 2022.
TV SeriesGreenwichTime

Star Trek Captain Alex Kurtzman Extends TV Pact With CBS Studios to 2026

Alex Kurtzman, the prolific producer who pilots the Star Trek franchise for CBS Studios and Paramount Plus, has extended his exclusive overall TV deal with the ViacomCBS units through 2026. Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout banner will expand under the new agreement to add an executive to help manage its growing slate...
MoviesCollider

Marlee Matlin to Lead NBC's New ASL Workplace Comedy

Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin is heading back to work to headline a new workplace comedy for NBC. According to Deadline, Matlin is set to star in and executive produce the as-yet-unnamed project set in the fast-paced world of sign language interpretation, written by Ben Shelton. The network landed the single-camera comedy in a competitive situation, originally developed by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Universal Television.
TV Seriescvindependent.com

Content Shifter: Eleven August TV Premieres You Can Stream

Should we be concerned that billionaires are actively and publicly trying to leave this burning ball? It’s not great optics that these alleged geniuses would rather shoot themselves into space than reside here on the late, great planet Earth anymore, right?. Wake up, sheeple!. When the CEO of Big Lots!...
TV & VideosDaily Iberian

‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Premiere Date Set — Plus, Watch the Opening Sequence (VIDEO)

Disney+ has announced that Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., its reimagined take on Doogie Howser, M.D., will premiere on September 8, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Wednesdays. The streaming service also released the series’ title sequence, with an updated take on the original’s theme song, re-imagined and performed by composer Wendy Wang and world-renowned ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy