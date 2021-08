The Winnipeg Jets are taking a big risk by committing to Eric Comrie as their backup goaltender. Jets Prioritized Defence, RFAs, Over Backup Search. Reliable backup Laurent Brossoit was scooped up by the Vegas Golden Knights on day one of Free Agent Frenzy, receiving a contract richer than the Jets could afford (an AAV of nearly $2.5 million.) Signing a backup was lower on GM Kevin Cheveldayoff’s priority list than finally improving his much-maligned d-corp, and he did that by trading for a top-four defensemen in Brenden Dillon on July 26 and trading for another in Nate Schmidt the following day. In the process, he took on their combined cap hit of nearly $10 million per season.