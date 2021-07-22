Cleveland mayoral candidates participate in environmental forum

Editor's Note: The above video is from previous reporting on the race for the next mayor of Cleveland

The seven candidates vying to be the next mayor of Cleveland took part in a forum focused on the environment on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Mayoral Candidate Forum: For a Healthier and More Equitable Environment, was hosted by Ideastream Public Media reporter and producer Justin Glanville. The virtual forum focused on topics that included environmental justice, water, land and green space, infrastructure and transportation, as well as energy and air quality. The questions came from community members and advocates.

Dennis Kucinich, seeking to become mayor of Cleveland once again, touted his "Regenerate Cleveland" plan and is advocating the elimination of Burke Lakefront Airport in favor of a park with plenty of green space.

Councilman Basheer Jones focused on issues of air quality and lead during his remarks. "You will have a seat at the table," Jones said in reference to many of the environmental advocacy groups who were participating in the forum. "As mayor, you finally will have someone who will stand with you."

Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, who was speaking from the memorial to former firefighter Wilbert McCormick , discussed the importance of taking environmental action at a local level. He mentioned that council is working on legislation for ground-based solar panels to help reduce the city's carbon footprint.

The forum was organized in partnership by the Alliance for the Great Lakes, Bike Cleveland, Black Environmental Leaders Association, Cleveland 2030 District, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, Neighborhood Connections, Ohio Environmental Council, Ohio Women's Alliance, and Policy Matters Ohio.

You can watch the entire forum in the player below:

Cuyahoga County's Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, September 14. That will be the day when Clevelanders will head to the polls and help decide who will be their next mayor to replace the retiring Frank Jackson. The primary is considered non-partisan, with the top two finishers moving on to face each other in the General Election on November 2.

Here are the Cleveland mayoral candidates who officially filed their petitions and will be on the ballot on September 14:

The deadline to register for the Cuyahoga County Primary Election is August 16. Click here for more information.

More coverage of the Cleveland mayoral race: