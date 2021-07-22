Cancel
Polk County, MO

NewsNotes for Wednesday, July 21

Bolivar Herald Free Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI released its spring 2021 dean’s list with the following Polk County students:. From Bolivar — Corinne Elizabeth Ames, senior, agricultural-food and natural resources; Jackson Harrison Bowes, sophomore, engineering; Ryan F Cohen, junior, journalism; Grace Logan Fullerton, junior, agricultural-food and natural resources; Shelby Leigh Henderson, senior, journalism; Jayden Devri Lippincott, junior, arts & science; Mia Jean Montgomery, junior, journalism; Sarah K Nelson, junior, health professions; Benjamin James Roker, junior, arts & science; Bailee Reese VanDeren, senior, arts & science.

