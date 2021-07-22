NewsNotes for Wednesday, July 21
UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI released its spring 2021 dean’s list with the following Polk County students:. From Bolivar — Corinne Elizabeth Ames, senior, agricultural-food and natural resources; Jackson Harrison Bowes, sophomore, engineering; Ryan F Cohen, junior, journalism; Grace Logan Fullerton, junior, agricultural-food and natural resources; Shelby Leigh Henderson, senior, journalism; Jayden Devri Lippincott, junior, arts & science; Mia Jean Montgomery, junior, journalism; Sarah K Nelson, junior, health professions; Benjamin James Roker, junior, arts & science; Bailee Reese VanDeren, senior, arts & science.bolivarmonews.com
