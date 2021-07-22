Unvaccinated NFL Teams at Risk of Forfeiting Games
Https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1418256770305335299. The NFL is stepping up its push to get teams vaccinated heading into the season. The league has set a threshold of 85% regarding the vaccine, and if teams hit that number, their restrictions are loosened. The benefits include things like eating together in the team cafeteria, leaving the team hotel when on the road, and holding meetings in person. Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk reports that 14 teams have already reached the 85% threshold.www.sportsgrid.com
Comments / 0