Kadarius Toney Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List
Https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1418304700475219970. The Giants selected Toney with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he reported to training camp on Wednesday. He underwent COVID-19 testing during the intake process, and he has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He will be forced to quarantine as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to rejoin his teammates.www.sportsgrid.com
Comments / 0