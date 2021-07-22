Cancel
Kadarius Toney Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1418304700475219970. The Giants selected Toney with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he reported to training camp on Wednesday. He underwent COVID-19 testing during the intake process, and he has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He will be forced to quarantine as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to rejoin his teammates.

