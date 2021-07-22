Giants Could Target Royals’ Danny Duffy
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the San Francisco Giants view Royals’ starter, Danny Duffy, as a possible trade target. Duffy is currently on the IL with a strained flexor, but his injury is unlikely to deter the Giants as they feel it could lower the asking price in terms of prospects they’d have to give up. The left-hander will be a free agent at the end of the year and should draw plenty of interest after pitching to a 2.51 ERA in starts and 13 appearances this season.www.sportsgrid.com
