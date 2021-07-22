Giants Could Target Royals’ Danny Duffy

Well, the Dodgers lost 5-0 to wrap up the series with the Giants. They are three games back in the NL West and have just three more games against San Francisco this season. While the Max Scherzer deal to the Padres is not yet official, it seems to be trending that way unless there’s truth to teams potentially jumping in to improve their offers. Meanwhile, the Dodgers added Danny Duffy from the Royals in the middle of the game as Dustin already wrote about.