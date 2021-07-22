Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants Could Target Royals’ Danny Duffy

SportsGrid
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the San Francisco Giants view Royals’ starter, Danny Duffy, as a possible trade target. Duffy is currently on the IL with a strained flexor, but his injury is unlikely to deter the Giants as they feel it could lower the asking price in terms of prospects they’d have to give up. The left-hander will be a free agent at the end of the year and should draw plenty of interest after pitching to a 2.51 ERA in starts and 13 appearances this season.

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#The San Francisco Giants#Sfchronicle#Il#Era#Fanduel Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Player To Be Named Later To Royals For Danny Duffy

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially announced their trade for Danny Duffy, acquiring the southpaw along with cash considerations in exchange for the Kansas City Royals receiving a player to be named later. As a player with 10-and-5 rights, the Lompoc, California native waived his full no-trade clause in order for...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Danny Duffy Was Target Before Flexor Strain

With the 2021 MLB trade deadline fast approaching on July 30, the Los Angeles Dodgers figure to be plenty active as they look to address their pitching need. That would appear likely to come in the rotation, which currently has just three healthy, fully stretched out and experienced starters. David Price is in the process of building his innings and Josiah Gray presumably could make a spot start or two after his MLB debut out of the bullpen.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals place pitchers Danny Duffy, Brady Singer on IL

The Royals announced Tuesday that they placed left-hander Danny Duffy and right-hander Brady Singer on the 10-day injured list. Duffy is dealing with a left flexor strain, while Singer is dealing with right shoulder fatigue. Righty Tyler Zuber and first baseman/outfielder Ryan McBroom were recalled from Triple-A in a pair of corresponding moves.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers, Giants, Padres reportedly interested in trading for Danny Duffy

With less than a week to go before the trade deadline, contending teams continue to kick the tires on the players that might be available. With pitching always coveted, teams have been checking in on Royals lefty Danny Duffy, even as he is out with an injury. Duffy was placed on the Injured List last week with a flexor strain, which would likely keep him out until September.
MLBchatsports.com

Giants Trade Rumors: Royals' Danny Duffy Draws SF Interest Despite Injury

The San Francisco Giants aren't letting Danny Duffy's placement on the Injured List scare them out of inquiring about the Kansas City Royals veteran. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants may have to part with "fewer or lesser" prospects to land Duffy as he works through a left flexor tendon strain that's expected to keep him sidelined until early August.
MLBallfans.co

Royals’ rotation hits: Duffy, Singer on IL

As the Royals look for ways to right the ship after dropping eight of their last 10 games and 29 of 37 dating to June 5, losing key parts of an already thin rotation was the last thing the team needed entering Tuesday’s series opener against the first-place Brewers. Kansas...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Rumors: LA in on Trading for Twins Jose Berrios & Royals Danny Duffy

We’re just days away from the July 30th MLB trade deadline and with the Los Angeles Dodgers in need of starting pitching help, it was only a matter of time before you’d hear LA surface in trade rumors. We dive into the latest MLB trade rumors that have the Dodgers reportedly interested in making moves for Minnesota Twins right-hander, Jose Berrios, and Kansas City Royals lefty, Danny Duffy.
MLBdailydodgers.com

BREAKING: Dodgers Acquire Danny Duffy From Royals With Max Scherzer Deal In Limbo

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting into the MLB trade deadline action. The Kansas City Royals are sending pitcher Danny Duffy to the Dodgers, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. With the Max Scherzer deal potentially falling through and Mad Max headed to the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers aren't taking any chances and are adding Danny Duffy to the fold to help bolster their rotation, especially with questions swirling regarding the status of Trevor Bauer.
MLBPosted by
Los Angeles Times

This Dodgers trade is one that Danny Duffy fully supports

PHOENIX — Danny Duffy’s childhood home in Lompoc had a room devoted to the Dodgers, with wallpaper made up of ticket stubs and Dodger Stadium seats purchased during a stadium renovation. The family of the new Dodgers left-hander, who was acquired Thursday from Kansas City for a player to be...
MLBwcn247.com

Dodgers get Royals left-hander Danny Duffy for playoff push

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push. The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named. The 32-year-old Duffy is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left flexor and last pitched on July 16. He missed more than a month earlier this season with a similar injury. Duffy is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA this season. The Dodgers are three games behind San Francisco in the NL West after losing to the Giants 5-0 on Thursday.
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Drop Two of Three Games to Giants, Trade for Pitcher Danny Duffy

One day after the Dodgers executed a picture-perfect 8-0 victory against the NL West-leading Giants, the Los Angeles offense went missing once again, this time resulting in a 5-0 defeat. The loss closed a three-game set between the division rivals, with the Giants winning two contests and lengthening their lead to three full games.
MLBKVOE

Royals shut out White Sox 5-0. Duffy could be headed to Dodgers

Salvador Perez hit a 2 run home run in the top of the 1st inning and the Kansas City Royals never trailed in a 5-0 win over the Chicago White Sox Thursday afternoon. Michael A. Taylor added a solo home run in the 2nd inning. He also added a sacrifice fly in the 5th. Hunter Dozier drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the 3rd inning.
MLBKansas City Star

What Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore said about trading away Danny Duffy

Veteran left-hander Danny Duffy had been part of the Kansas City Royals nearly as long as general manager Dayton Moore had been running their baseball operations department. They shared in the disappointment of a World Series loss as well as the celebration of the franchise’s first World Series championship in 30 years.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Giants 5, Dodgers 0: A loss, maybe no Scherzer? and a Danny Duffy

Well, the Dodgers lost 5-0 to wrap up the series with the Giants. They are three games back in the NL West and have just three more games against San Francisco this season. While the Max Scherzer deal to the Padres is not yet official, it seems to be trending that way unless there’s truth to teams potentially jumping in to improve their offers. Meanwhile, the Dodgers added Danny Duffy from the Royals in the middle of the game as Dustin already wrote about.
MLBKansas City Star

Danny Duffy was a most real Royal and should be treasured in Kansas City after trade

During a visit with Danny Duffy’s parents at his childhood home in Lompoc, California, a few years ago, our talk turned to how much he loved the Los Angeles Dodgers when he was growing up … if not before: In a closet of his memorabilia hung a Dodgers baby jacket that once fit the boy who at age 9 in 1998 wept and wept when they traded Mike Piazza to the Marlins.
MLBSportsGrid

Giants Trade For Kris Bryant

Even though they’re unlikely to be in the playoffs this year, the Chicago Cubs will continue to be part of the discussion down the stretch because of the All-Star talent they traded jettisoned before the trade deadline. Kris Bryant was one of the players traded away as he’ll spend the remainder of the season with the San Francisco Giants.

Comments / 1

Community Policy