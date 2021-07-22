Cancel
Hearthstone content creators cancel today’s card reveals following California lawsuit against Activision Blizzard

By Taylor Cusick
dotesports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearthstone content creators Alexandra “Alliestrasza” Macpherson and Lt. Eddy both aren’t posting their scheduled card reveals today for the game’s upcoming expansion, United in Stormwind. Lt. Eddy and Alliestrasza explicitly said their decisions were influenced by the recent news of California suing Activision Blizzard over its alleged mistreatment of female...

