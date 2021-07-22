This Oddly Shaped, Editor-Favorite Pillow Just Got a Luxurious Upgrade
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Here at Apartment Therapy, we’re constantly testing new, innovative, and sometimes quirky products. One odd piece of bedding we recently came across is the Pillow Cube: A square shaped pillow designed with side sleepers in mind. It was a hit with our commerce director Mark, who said it totally transformed his sleep. This week, the Pillow Cube Pro got a fancy new upgrade as the brand launched their luxurious “Silky Soothe” pillowcase to go with it. Ooh la la!www.apartmenttherapy.com
Comments / 0