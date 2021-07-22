Greg Zuerlein will Start Training Camp on the PUP List
Zuerlein has been one of the best fantasy kickers since entering the league in 2012, and he finished as the No. 5 kicker in fantasy leagues last season. He finished with a league-high 41 field goal attempts, and he made 34 of them. He also possesses one of the strongest legs in the league — there’s a reason his nickname is “Legatron” — and he’s drilled multiple field goals from at least 50 yards in eight of his nine professional seasons.www.sportsgrid.com
Comments / 0