Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Greg Zuerlein will Start Training Camp on the PUP List

SportsGrid
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZuerlein has been one of the best fantasy kickers since entering the league in 2012, and he finished as the No. 5 kicker in fantasy leagues last season. He finished with a league-high 41 field goal attempts, and he made 34 of them. He also possesses one of the strongest legs in the league — there’s a reason his nickname is “Legatron” — and he’s drilled multiple field goals from at least 50 yards in eight of his nine professional seasons.

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#American Football#Cowboys#Fanduel Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence, Greg Zuerlein On PUP List + Trysten Hill Out Week 1? | Cowboys News

Dallas Cowboys training camp is here and there’s some major camp updates and Cowboys news to start with. Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence, Greg Zuerlein and more will miss at least the start of camp and host Tom Downey is here to explain what that actually means. Plus, we’ve got Cowboys rumors on Trysten Hill and Micah Parsons. Cowboys news centers on the Cowboys have placing several players on the PUP list to start. Amari Cooper (ankle), DeMarcus Lawrence (back), Trysten Hill (knee), Greg Zuerlein (back), Chauncey Golston (hamstring) and Mitch Hyatt (knee) will miss at least the start of training camp as they recover from injuries.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers under fire again for allegedly throwing teammates under the bus

The entire drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won’t die down anytime soon. And we’re all for it. Right?. Rodgers may have inadvertently brought himself another wild controversy after his recent comment on the release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow. The star quarterback called Kumerow the Packers’ second-best WR. In an interview with ESPN, Rodgers voiced out his absolute disgust.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Legend Says Packers Made 1 Big Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

Rivalries never die. Even though he hasn’t played for the Minnesota Vikings in two decades, John Randle has some thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. In an interview with PopCulture, Randle addressed the ongoing acrimony between Rodgers and the Packers organization. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman thinks Green Bay made one major misstep in its relationship with the MVP quarterback.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Minnesota Vikings Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran WR

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to add a veteran wide receiver to the roster before training camp gets underway next week. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Vikings are planning to sign free agent wideout Dede Westbrook to a one-year deal tomorrow. Westbrook spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Massive Brawl At Giants Practice

Tuesday morning’s practice didn’t go the way New York Giants head coach Joe Judge thought it would. A full-team brawl reportedly broke out that left the coaching staff quite disappointed. According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was at the bottom of the pile from today’s altercation. It...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ezekiel Elliott & His Girlfriend Stay Out of the Public Limelight

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a sensational start to his career in the NFL. At just 26, the former Ohio State University star is already a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro back. With three 1,000-yard seasons and another 1,900 receiving yards over his five seasons under his belt, he’s established himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Maryland’s Governor Has A Message For Lamar Jackson

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had a message for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday surrounding vaccinations against COVID-19. Per a report, Jackson isn’t vaccinated. The news came about when the Ravens placed the superstar quarterback on the COVID list. He won’t be able to return to Baltimore’s practice until this coming weekend.
NFLwcn247.com

Giants RB Saquon Barkley going to start camp on PUP list

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Running back Saquon Barkley, who is coming off an ACL injury, is going to start training camp for the New York Giants on the active/physically unable to perform list. Barkley and five other players were placed on the list Thursday as the team’s quarterbacks, first-year players and those rehabbing injuries checked into training camp. They joined a group of rookies who reported Wednesday. Veterans are scheduled to report on Tuesday, practice starts the following day. Barkley said on Monday at a youth football camp he was not sure whether the team would allow him to practice right away.
NFLfox17.com

Titans' Dupree on PUP list, top draft pick out to start camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Tennessee Titans will be missing a couple of key players acquired this off-season to fix their defense at the start of training camp. The Titans placed outside linebacker Bud Dupree, running back Jeremy McNichols and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo on the physically unable to perform list and put cornerback Caleb Farley and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer on the non-football injury list.
NFLchatsports.com

Packers Place Josiah Deguara on PUP List to Begin Training Camp

In addition to placing Isaiah McDuffie on the NFI list on Friday, the Green Bay Packers also placed Josiah Deguara on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according to Aaron Wilson. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as Deguara is still recovering from the ACL injury that he suffered...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has quickly silenced the doubters

When the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the draft, the move was not without its criticisms. In the interest of transparency, I was one of the more vocal critics of the pick. There were plenty of reasons to be critical. Even without considering his off-the-field baggage, Parsons played one of the most expendable positions on defense, making the value of taking any off-ball linebacker that high questionable at best.
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Essang Bassey: Starting camp on PUP list

Bassey (knee) was placed on the preseason PUP list Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Bassey's placement on the PUP list was somewhat expected since he isn't yet back to 100 percent after he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in December. It's not yet clear whether the UDFA will be ready for Week 1 against the Giants.
NFLYardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Placing Amari Cooper on PUP List Prior to Training Camp

On Wednesday, it was reported the Dallas Cowboys are placing wide receiver Amari Cooper on the team's PUP list prior to the start of 2021 NFL Training Camp, per ESPN. Cooper is being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list after dealing with an ankle injury earlier this offseason, one that appears to still be affecting the four-time Pro Bowl wideout.

Comments / 0

Community Policy