Greg Zuerlein will Start Training Camp on the PUP List

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Running back Saquon Barkley, who is coming off an ACL injury, is going to start training camp for the New York Giants on the active/physically unable to perform list. Barkley and five other players were placed on the list Thursday as the team’s quarterbacks, first-year players and those rehabbing injuries checked into training camp. They joined a group of rookies who reported Wednesday. Veterans are scheduled to report on Tuesday, practice starts the following day. Barkley said on Monday at a youth football camp he was not sure whether the team would allow him to practice right away.