Kings Of Leon's Matthew Followill Welcomes Third Child

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The guitarist won't be going on the first leg of the band's 'When You See Yourself' tour.

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

