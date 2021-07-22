WADK Launches FM
Newport, RI radio broadcaster and podcaster 3G Broadcasting has launched an FM simulcast (W266DI 101.1 Newport) for its heritage News/Talk WADK-AM 1540. The WADK lineup remains live and local with 50-year station veteran Bobb Angel and Jane Burns Roggero hosting The WADK Morning Report; Bruce Newbury middays including the noon talk show “Open Forum;” Newbury’s “Dining Out” on the weekends; Teddy Horan with sportstalk in PM Drive; and Park City Productions “Business Talk with Jim Campbell” and “CEO Forum with Robert Reiss” rounding out the schedule.www.newportthisweek.com
Comments / 0