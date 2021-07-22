Cancel
Newport, RI

WADK Launches FM

By Newport This Week Staff
Newport, RI radio broadcaster and podcaster 3G Broadcasting has launched an FM simulcast (W266DI 101.1 Newport) for its heritage News/Talk WADK-AM 1540. The WADK lineup remains live and local with 50-year station veteran Bobb Angel and Jane Burns Roggero hosting The WADK Morning Report; Bruce Newbury middays including the noon talk show “Open Forum;” Newbury’s “Dining Out” on the weekends; Teddy Horan with sportstalk in PM Drive; and Park City Productions “Business Talk with Jim Campbell” and “CEO Forum with Robert Reiss” rounding out the schedule.

