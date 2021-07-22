Cancel
Newport County, RI

DiPalma Pushes for Suicide Barriers

By Newport This Week Staff
newportthisweek.com
 11 days ago

In the past 12 years, 28 people have committed suicide by jumping off a Newport County bridge, including four in the past two years at the Pell Bridge. It’s what prompted Sen. Lou DiPalma, who represents Newport, Middletown, Little Compton, and Tiverton, to introduce a bill earlier this year that would direct the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the state’s turnpike and bridge authority, to erect safety barriers on the Mount Hope Bridge, the Pell Bridge and the Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridge by Jan. 1, 2023.

