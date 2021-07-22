DiPalma Pushes for Suicide Barriers

In the past 12 years, 28 people have committed suicide by jumping off a Newport County bridge, including four in the past two years at the Pell Bridge. It’s what prompted Sen. Lou DiPalma, who represents Newport, Middletown, Little Compton, and Tiverton, to introduce a bill earlier this year that would direct the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the state’s turnpike and bridge authority, to erect safety barriers on the Mount Hope Bridge, the Pell Bridge and the Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridge by Jan. 1, 2023.