Maria Witmer-Rich’s watercolor artwork is not only a counterpoint from her work as a chemist in her life, but a form of meditation for her outside of the lab. “I will say that I am a scientist who is an artist. You see that in my paintings,” said Witmer-Rich, who is originally from Alliance and a current Bainbridge resident. “I’ve definitely had those funny moments where I have my paints and paintbrushes in my car, and I’m going from the lab.”

BAINBRIDGE, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO