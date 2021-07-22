Becky is an incredibly good defender. I didn't see the game against Sweden,

So I don't know if she played poorly in that game or not. In any event, Becky is the captain of a team that went 44 consecutive matches without a defeat. In his auto-biography, "From Orphans to Champions", Morgan Wootten wrote about the game in which DeMatha broke the 71 game winning streak of the Lewis Alcindor-led Power Memorial Academy. According to Wootten, Alcindor felt responsible for the loss to DeMatha & was really down in the dressing room after the game. Power's coach, Jack Donohue, reminded Alcindor that if he wanted to take the blame for the loss, he would also have to take the credit for the 71 preceding wins.