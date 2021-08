In July the books finally closed on last year’s recruitment cycle, and with the new year’s recruiting already in full swing there’s some handwringing about who is or isn’t joining the Dawg Pack. We obviously want all the talent we can get at Montlake. Even if we think we can make up for any shortfall in recruitment by having superior development, it shouldn’t be an either/or proposition. It’s awesome to have great development and to polish those diamonds in the rough, but it would be better still to start with a higher grade of raw material and develop it from there.