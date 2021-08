Franchises are built at the top of the draft, but championships are won later on when teams can find a hidden gem or two in the late-first or second rounds. As impressive as the top of the 2021 NBA Draft is with Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley, the back-end of the class has some talent as well. Here are five players you may have heard about in college who have a good chance at becoming quality NBA contributors.