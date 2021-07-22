Rolling Loud Video Wall Collapses; No Injuries Reported

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A video wall that is going to be used for the Rolling Loud concert stage collapsed Thursday morning.

Luckily, no one was injured, officials said.

Concert organizers said they would be working to fix the video wall and get it ready for showtime.

They said the projection screen fell because it had not been secured.

The concert will be held this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The event was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.