This structure used to be an apartment-building. It 2002 it was composed of seven apartments and had a whole different structure and function than it does now. Recently, the building was renovated and concerted into a single family home. As expected, the residence has everyone one would need and more. There’s a hot tub on the roof and a wine-tasting room in the basement. The rest of the building is composed of six bedrooms, five full baths, two partial baths and two kitchens and they are spread along five floors. Throughout the residence there are six working fireplaces.