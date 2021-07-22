21 recruits graduate from fire academy, join 10 different departments in Western Mass
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - It's the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started that an in-person graduation ceremony has been held at the Western Massachusetts fire academy. The ceremony at the Department of Fire Services' Springfield Campus honored the career recruit firefighter training class #S23. The 21 graduates are going to 10 different fire departments. All of these new firefighters had to go through the 10-week academy.spectrumnews1.com
