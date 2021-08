As the summer months wind down, there is still plenty of time to enjoy refreshing drinks. You can count on tequila to present lighter, fruit-forward cocktail options such as the Margarita and Paloma, which pair seamlessly with picnics and beach days. And highball cocktails are casual, easy-to-concoct drinks that pair well with hot weather. For those unfamiliar, a highball cocktail is served with a small amount of base alcohol and large amounts of non-alcoholic mixers. Then, of course, they are served in a highball glass.