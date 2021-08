The beta launch of a new feature on iHeartRadio’s Alexa skill allowing listeners to send requests and dedications through the smart speaker may be just the beginning of interactivity for audio producers. Amazon has announced it has beta-launched new interactive media skill components for Alexa developers that will shorten the time it takes for radio, podcast and music providers to launch interactive experiences on Alexa. Amazon says it has also launched a developer preview of an interactive song request, dedication, voice-driven poll and contesting feature. Amazon is now allowing broadcasters to apply to take part in the preview (See that HERE).