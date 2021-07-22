Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

How to Clean Porch Screens for Spotless Views

By Jessica Bennett
BHG
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA screen porch lets you enjoy fresh air and the soothing sounds of nature without the bugs, rain, and falling leaves that sometimes accompany being outdoors. Porch screens act as a filter to keep insects, pollen, and lawn debris out, but they also trap a lot of buildup over time. Keeping screens clean is key to getting the most enjoyment out of your enclosed porch—and preventing caked-on grime or mold that can be difficult to remove. Learning how to clean porch screens starts with your vacuum, but you'll likely need to break out the garden hose and some soapy water if your screens are especially dirty. Plan to give your porch screens a good deep-cleaning at the beginning and end of the outdoor season (typically in the spring and fall) and spot-clean as needed. You might also want to clean the rest of your outdoor spaces while you're at it.

www.bhg.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Screens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Reader's Digest

Here’s Why You Should Close Your Bedroom Door at Night

I’m sure there are numerous reasons to sleep with your door open. Proper air regulation throughout your home, and in your room, while you’re sleeping. Hearing little children at night in case they wake. Listening for anything mysterious, possibly break-ins or something going wrong with your appliances. But none of those reasons can live up to the devastating reason why you should be closing your door at night: Surviving a house fire. It’s actually one of the key fire safety tips you need to know. It’s also important to know common household fire hazards including the most overlooked fire hazard in your home to prevent devastating events.
AgriculturePosted by
103GBF

How to Pick the Best Watermelon According to a Watermelon Farmer

Summer is officially here, which means that everyone and their mother is taking advantage of scarfing down watermelon. Watermelons are everywhere now. You'll see them at produce stands along the side of the road or in those giant bins at the grocery store. I'd say that it is safe to say that watermelon is the official fruit of the summer.
Home & GardenPosted by
Woman's World

Get Your Laundry Super White Without Bleach With This Simple Hack

It’s laundry day, and you just realized that you don’t have any bleach on hand. You know your standard laundry detergent isn’t going to cut it for all those stained shirts and socks, but you don’t feel like going all the way to the store. Or maybe you just don’t want to use bleach because it’s a harsh chemical, but you need a way to brighten up your white clothes. Well, not to worry. We recently stumbled upon a quick laundry hack that will help you get your whites as bright as ever — no bleach necessary. In fact, all you need is some aspirin.
Home & GardenAllrecipes.com

Grandma's 5 Best-Kept Secrets for a Fresh-Smelling Home

There's something so welcoming about Grandma's house. From fresh-baked cookies to the best hugs on the planet, Grandma's house is a special place. One thing that always stands out in my memory is that unique, comforting smell at my grandmother's house. It just smells like home. Today, there are tons...
LifestylePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Mosquito Problem? Try This Easy DIY Beer Mosquito Repellent

Is it just me or does it feel like the mosquitoes are out bad this year? I can't walk my dog in the backyard without being bit a billion times by those little boogers. As I sit here typing this out, I am fighting the urge to scratch said mosquito bites. We all know how irritating and annoying they can be. Who really sprays Off on them every time they go outside? Especially if it's just for five minutes?
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Why I Love My Grandmother’s “Wet Room” Bathroom-Cleaning Technique

When I was growing up, most of what I learned about cleaning I learned from my mother. Her policy — with four kids and a host of dogs and cats and even the odd rabbit — was usually “out of sight, out of mind,” and it has served me well. But when I’ve got guests coming over it isn’t my mother’s cleaning credo I subscribe to — it’s the one I learned from my grandmother: Every other room in your house can be in state, but the bathroom can and should sparkle for guests.
Home & GardenLifehacker

The Easiest Way to Clean Gunk Out of Your Sliding Door Track

If you’ve got a sliding door in your home, you’re probably familiar with the dirt and grime that has a tendency to gunk up the track. Cleaning that track might not be a regular priority, but when it starts slowing down the door (or causing it to stick altogether), it’s time to tackle the job. Luckily, it’s a fairly easy task—here’s what you’ll need to do.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

9 Secret Storage Spots That Are Already in Your Home

Passports, jewelry, cash, and other important valuables are typically kept at home, maybe tucked into a bedside table drawer or in a small safe. While items may be protected in a locked safe, a safe can be easy to find and it’s often possible to break into a password-protected or key-operated safe. Knowing this, thieves may grab the entire safe and worry about opening it later. To help improve the security of your valuables, consider stashing them in one of these 9 secret storage spots around the home.
Interior DesignDomaine

Add a Little Farmhouse Flair to Your Bathroom With These 20 Design Ideas

The farmhouse fad isn't showing any signs of slowing down, so if you haven't jumped on the design bandwagon, now's a better time than any to do so. And, what better place to incorporate some farmhouse flair than your bathroom? The bathroom a great place to experiment with trends—especially if you're not ready to remodel the rest of your home—plus it'll encourage you to slow down and savor your time spent showering and primping.
ElectronicsPosted by
GreenMatters

Dirty Washing Machine? These Natural Cleaning Methods Will Make It Good As New

For a device meant to keep clothes clean and smelling fresh, washing machines can get surprisingly disgusting pretty quickly, especially if cleaning them isn’t part of your routine maintenance. If your clothes are coming out smelling a little funky, or your machine is working a little harder to get through a load, it might be time to learn how to clean a washing machine naturally.
Home & GardenABC 4

Get rid of dirty carpets once and for all

As you know carpets in the home or office can come under a lot of wear and tear, especially if you have kids. Carpets that don’t receive regular professional carpet cleaning can ultimately end up in a bad state and also void the manufacturer warranty. With regular cleaning, carpets can retain that new look, feel, and smell of a new carpet for longer. One company has redefined what cleaning a carpet looks like.
University, FLmor-tv.com

How to get rid of annoying flies inside and outside of your house

Spotting a random fly in your home is pretty normal. But when you suddenly start seeing the buzzing pests everywhere, it’s time to take action. Technically, flies can breed inside your home, but the odds are pretty high that they’re coming in from the outside, says entomologist Dr. Roberto M. Pereira, an insect research scientist with the University of Florida. Most commonly, flies will make their way in through torn window screens and open doors, and they love to linger around mulch piles (which they breed in) or garbage cans stored near points of entry.
Food & Drinksgentside.co.uk

Chase away mosquitoes with this life-changing coffee remedy

Let’s face it, we all love the summer season but if there’s one major drawback to the hot months, it’s the mosquitoes. If you’re also tired of getting munched on by these feisty little beasts, you’ll be happy to know that we’ve found quite an effective tip to chase them away.
AnimalsBangor Daily News

Why you should let this creepy bug live in your house

This story was originally published in July 2018. What is fuzzy, striped, has 30 legs and is likely living quietly in basements around Maine?. No, this is not a set-up riddle for the next Stephen King novel or upcoming horror film. It’s very real and, according to one of Maine’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy