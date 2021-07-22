Authorities say domestic violence led to Summerville woman's fatal shooting
SUMMERVILLE — A 32-year-old man was arrested in the murder of a Summerville woman found shot dead earlier this week in the Nexton community, according to authorities. Salin Mojica Hernandez is charged with murder on allegations he fatally shot 29-year-old Marie De La Cruz Chavarria near a vehicle on the side of Brighton Park Boulevard, according to a press release from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.www.postandcourier.com
